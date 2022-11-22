November 22, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Collegedunia Connect is a Higher Education Summit celebrating thoughtful leaders and change-makers in the educational space. It brings together key stakeholders including policymakers, educationists, industry leaders to deliberate upon strategies and share best practices for developing the 21st-century education system. Collegedunia Excellence Awards is a new segment that is being added to the 2nd Collegedunia Connect Summit. The awards are being introduced as tokens of appreciation to promote excellence and recognise innovations in the field of education. The Summit will be held on the 16th of December at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

CD Connect 2.0, with the theme ‘ Reimagining Education in India @100 Years’, will involve discussion around Leveraging Education Industry, Innovations, Resilience in Education System, Future Skills, and Inclusivity. The key features of the Summit are Panel Sessions, Keynote Address, White paper launch, and Awards & Recognition. This one-day event will be attended by Policymakers, Government Officials & Private Sector Veterans of the industry. To know more, register at https://connect.collegedunia.com/award.html

Collegedunia Excellence Awards 2022 will felicitate achievements across various categories such as Infrastructure, Research & Innovation, Social Responsibility, Industry Academia Collaboration, EdTech platform, Emerging University, Education Pioneer, Outstanding Leadership & Lifetime Achievement. The experience and high stature of the jury in the industry will help get a fair and objective judgment. The esteemed jury comprises renowned industrial names such as Prof. KK Pant, Director- IIT Roorkee, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja- Director IIT Ropar, Prof. SK Singh- Vice Chancellor Rajasthan Technical University, and many more.

The main objective of the event is to recognize and felicitate the excellent work done by the institutions and individuals, who have set benchmarks of excellence in the higher education space.

The Government of India has undertaken an exercise to envision India in 2047 under the rubric of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The vision is to create a road map for each sector of society. An action plan and related documents are to be prepared for the Social Sector including its Educational side after brainstorming with the various stakeholders which inter-alia includes Research Institutions, Universities, domain experts etc. In the case of higher education, some key issues that have been identified for brainstorming and ideation include Future Education, Future Skills, Gender Equality, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Employment Issues etc. With this effort, the team endeavors to raise the status of learning and teaching in the Indian Higher Education sector. This year, at Collegedunia Connect 2.0 - The Delhi Chapter , there are going to be some productive discussions around the vision for the education sector as the country gets ready for its 100th year of Independence.

Collegedunia.com, founded in 2014 by BITS Pilani alumnus Sahil Chalana, has played a proactive role in the Education sector for the last 8 years. Collegedunia is a one-stop destination for students, parents and education industry players seeking information related to the higher education sector in both India and abroad. The portal currently has more than 3 lakh authentic student reviews, making it India’s largest student review platform.

As highlighted in, The New Education Policy 2020, Universal high-quality education is the best way forward for developing and maximizing our country’s rich talents and resources for the good of the individual, the society, the country, and the world. India will have the highest population of young people in the world over the next decade, and our abilities to provide high-quality educational opportunities to them will determine the future of our country. By creating a platform for holistic discussion on the future vision of Education in the next decade and recognising Individuals and Institutes working towards these goals, initiatives like Collegedunia Connect 2.0 will be instrumental in defining the future.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”