Benefits of choosing an instant personal loan to cover educational expenses

October 06, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

An individual’s search for professional progress in a continually changing work market has resulted in the popularity of online learning for upskilling. Working professionals are actively participating in workshops, part-time programs, and online courses to improve their abilities. These courses might cost anywhere from a few thousand to several lakhs of rupees. As a result, professionals frequently look for alternate funding options to cover these costs.

Instant loans provide the means to pay for various educational costs and assist working professionals in enrolling in additional courses to expand their skill sets. Lenders such as Bajaj Finance offer Insta Personal Loans of up to Rs. 12,76,500 catering to these financial requirements.

Here are four benefits of using an instant loan for students:

1. Speedy application process

Instant personal loans trump education loans and have a far simpler application process. Education loan applications can entail complex paperwork, which causes approval delays. Instant personal loans, on the other hand, provide streamlined and rapid application procedures. An instant personal loan is an appropriate choice when you require immediate funding to begin your educational journey.

You do not have to go through the complete application process while applying for a Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan. Existing and new customers can both view their Insta Personal Loan offers by entering their mobile numbers and OTP.

2. No documentation required

Obtaining an education loan requires the submission of several documents, such as academic records, admission letters, evidence of income, and collateral documentation. This lengthy list causes the loan application to be time consuming. Instant personal loans, on the other hand, have simplified application procedures and require minimum documentation, making the process quicker and more convenient for borrowers.

Certain existing customers may be eligible to get their pre-approved offers without submitting any documentation, such as income proof or KYC documents. Some of our current customers may be required to submit extra papers, such as KYC documents.

3. Flexible usage of funds

The flexibility of using the funds is the primary benefit of an instant loan for students. Unlike traditional education loans, which are typically disbursed directly to the educational institution, instant personal loans allow students to use the funds as they see fit. This level of independence enables students and working professionals to address a wide range of expenses other than tuition.

4. No collateral required

The notion of providing collateral for a loan can be a huge deterrent for many individuals. Instant loans, on the other hand, are often unsecured, which means they do not require the pledge of significant assets. This is especially useful for young professionals who do not have considerable assets or are unwilling to put them as collateral. With this condition removed, instant personal loans become a more accessible financial alternative for a broader spectrum of individuals.

Opting for an instant loan for students provides a number of compelling benefits. Responsible borrowing combined with a well-defined repayment plan will enable you to fulfil your educational objectives while limiting long-term financial issues.

Bajaj Finance Insta Personal loans offer disbursal of funds in as little as 30 minutes* to 4 hours, making them a go-to financing option time times of urgent financial need. You also have the option of repaying your loan amount comfortably over a flexible tenure ranging from 6 to 63 months. Head over to the Bajaj Finserv website to check your pre-approved offer today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.’