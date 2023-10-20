Meet the stars: A journey through 2023’s JCB Prize shortlist 

October 20, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The JCB Prize for Literature, a ₹25-lakh award presented each year for a distinguished work of fiction, has announced its shortlist for 2023. It’s the perfect time to revisit the books that have made the cut, and to look at some of the common themes in each of these book — themes that tie together the shortlist, albeit loosely, while also making it a rich one, illustrating the unique and endless ways in which an idea can find resonance and expression through different authorial voices.

In the shortlist this year the one theme that perhaps stands out the most, and manifests in several uniquely differen ways in each of book, is the idea of journeys — physical and personal journeys taken by protagonists . These are journeys through time and place, and through the self, which evolves and moves alongside the story. Each book invites you to come along on this trip, which will essentially become a transformative one for the reader too.

Here are the five books shortlisted for the JCB Prize 2023:

The Secret of More by Tejaswini Apte-Rahm (Aleph Book Company)

With Tatya, travel to colonial Bombay on the brink of change, and witness the turning of a chapter in the city’s history. This is a book about young Tatya’s journey — a heady, restless journey of ambition and resourcefulness. Read it to navigate the bustle of the textile mills, the consuming excitement of the nascent Bombay film industry, the narrow, pressing walls of the chawls and the impossibly lush, sea-facing mansions.

What the jury says: “A family saga that offers a social history of Bombay and its merchants rarely described in such imaginative yet accurate detail. The Mulji Jetha textile market at the turn of the century, the intrepid journey of the protagonist into producing the first films before the advent of sound, the playing of the Oriental organ in the theatre, and the unrealized relationship between the protagonist and his movie star - all stay with us like a heady fragrance of jasmine for a long time after the turning of the last page, leaving you with the secret of more.”

The Nemesis by Manoranjan Byapari, translated from the Bengali by V. Ramaswamy (Westland Books)

This is a book about migration, about journeys taken away from the idea of home and belonging. This is a journey of disruption, and as young Jibon migrates from East Pakistan to the camps of West Bengal in search of asylum, you’ll take a journey too, back to the India of the late 1960s, and early 1970s. You’ll find out more about the Naxalite movement and the split in the Communist Party, and more than anything else, you’ll experience how rage, spawned by political turmoil and displacement, can drive the young on journeys they never intended to take.

What the Jury says: “Nemesis is a powerfully told story of young Jibon who migrated from East Bengal (now Bangladesh) to land up in a refugee camp in Calcutta along with hundreds of his compatriots. Unrelenting poverty, the oppressive caste system and an insensitive society shower humiliations on young Jibon. He leaves home to join the Naxal movement, suffers more indignities but ploughs on, despite them. It is a personal, gut-wrenching story of courage and resilience in the face of grim adversity and it ends on a note of hope.”

Fire Bird by Perumal Murugan, translated from the Tamil by Janani Kannan (Penguin Random House India)

Set out with Muthannan on his bullock-cart as he leaves his village. He has never known any other home, and now he must find another. This is a journey laid out in sharp detail, every twist of the road important, every fork in it a point to consider. Muthu’s journey is a very physical one, but as he moves from village to village, there is another journey you will make with him — one that will force questions of belonging, home and permanence.

What the Jury says: “For at least a few thousand years now, humans have longed for a patch of the earth to call home, a place in which to lay down roots. The protagonist of Fire Bird, Muthu, comes from a farming family. An unfair division of land and worsening relations at home make him set out in a bullock-cart with an older, knowledgeable servant to look for land that he can purchase and call his own. Perumal Murugan tells the story of this search in astonishingly fine-grained detail: he knows every plant and tree, bird and animal, the soil and seasons. And how they shape the culture and proclivities of people who have settled there. Janani Kannan’s translation brings the rhythms of the Tamil into English with suppleness and sensitivity. Fire Bird takes an age-old, universal story and makes it profoundly local. It is a deceptively simple book that asks probing questions about some of our deepest impulses.”

A few things to know about this year’s prize: The five-book shortlist includes three translations from Bengali, Hindi and Tamil, and two debuts – a debut novel and a debut translation. This year’s jury includes Srinath Perur (Chair), Mahesh Dattani, Somak Ghoshal, Kavery Nambisan and Swati Thiyagarajan. The cash prize is ₹25 lakh. If the winning entry is a translation, the translator will be presented with an additional cash prize of ₹10 lakh. Each of the five authors on the shortlist are awarded ₹1 lakh, and if the shortlisted piece is a translation, the translator receives ₹50,000. The winner will be announced on 18 November.

Mansur by Vikramajit Ram (Pan Macmillan India)

The reader travels to 17th Century Mughal India and meets the master artist who resides there under the patronage of the Mughal king Jehangir. Mansur is preparing for another journey — to Kashmir. And so the reader must once again set out with him on this long road, a road lined with rivalries and obstacles, and with beauty. A short journey, as far as the length of the book goes, but a rich and beautifully rendered one.

What the Jury says: “Vikramajit Ram’s slender, yet profound, novel takes us inside the 17th-century Mughal atelier, where the eponymous master artist Mansur is finishing an exquisite, illuminated book, just in time for it to reach the royal summer retreat in Kashmir. But its long journey North is riddled with intrigues brewing in the women’s quarters, fueled by the twisted ambitions of Mansur’s rivals. Like a beautiful miniature painting, Ram’s novel forces us to pay close attention to the details, especially to the wispy characters lurking in the fringes. Mansur is a triumph of minimalist storytelling, every sentence shining with a gem-like clarity.”

I Named My Sister Silence by Manoj Rupda, translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar (Westland Books)

Once again, we see the narrator in this story move away from home, away from the familiar — a sister, a village — and sail to an unfamiliar word. And then, we see him return: a journey back to the known, but also the unknown; to a sister who is now a mystery, and to a world which he does not fully understand, or recognize.

What the Jury says: A novel of epic stature told with great beauty and brevity, it’s power is felt viscerally in Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar’s translation. The writing offers rich imagery that does the storytelling using soundscapes and landscapes with equal felicity. Manoj Rupda plays on the theme that everything grand is eventually destroyed, be it a majestic elephant, a ship, or an entire tribal civilization eaten away by a corrupt society. The complex and emotionally wrenching relationship between the protagonist and his sister is at the heart of it, making this perhaps the most layered among many novels about sibling relationships.