Review of Ullas Karanth’s Among Tigers: Fighting to Bring Back Asia’s Big Cats: Can the tiger regain its stripes?

Ullas Karanth makes a case for growing the Big Cat population exponentially

December 15, 2022 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Sudhirendar Sharma
The book is a remarkable autobiographical narrative on the biological behaviour of the tiger, its critical role in shaping natural ecosystems, and its presence in our collective imagination.

‘Tiger recovery in India also offers a road map for recovering wild tigers across the world,’ says Ullas Karanth.

“While the future is far from secure for the Indian tiger, it is far brighter than it has been in decades.” Drawing this conclusion in his new book,  Among Tigers, one of the world’s best tiger biologists, K. Ullas Karanth, backs it up with facts. He argues that though densely populated by 1.3 billion people, India still has 3,80,000 square kilometres of potential tiger habitat. “If these forests can be nursed back to health by employing proven means already at our disposal, they can provide enough habitat for 15,000 or more wild tigers,” he writes.

A tiger camera-trapped at Bandipur.

A fresh tiger census is on, and the present strength of the Big Cat population hovers around the 3,000 mark with expansive encroachments of its habitat. If you are thinking Karanth’s optimistic estimate is off the mark, think again. Not long ago, an equal number of tigers were hunted each year in the country. In the present, however, saving tigers offers the best bet for recovering the storehouse of natural gene pool to address future climatic challenges. Tiger recovery in India also offers a road map for recovering wild tigers across the world, he says.

Speaking from experience

Being the first to radio-track wild tigers in the country, Karanth has spent the better part of the last five decades understanding the distinct biology of wild tigers to resolve their conservation challenges.  Among Tigers is a remarkable autobiographical narrative on the biological behaviour of the tiger, its critical role in shaping natural ecosystems, and its presence in our collective imagination. “The triumphs and tragedies in the lives of my collared cats consumed me to a degree that is impossible to understand,” he contends.

Ullas Karanth has spent the better part of the last five decades understanding the distinct biology of wild tigers to resolve their conservation challenges.

Karanth brings out the joy of being in the forest and the perils of engaging with forest bureaucracy in equal measure while drawing up proposals for conserving wild cats. Balancing human emancipation and nature conservation is critical for making more room for tigers, he outlines.

Forest department personnel look for pug marks at Germalam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, Tamil Nadu.

Distraction in achieving the goals of tiger conservation must be avoided, cautions Karanth, as everyone wants a piece of the tiger action by indulging in fuzzy thinking, misguided compassion, and inflated media hype. The history of tiger conservation is beset with such anomalies that this book seeks to amend, including the ‘Karanth tiger scandal’ that makes interesting reading. Written with compassion, clarity and concern, Karanth leaves the reader convinced that achieving 15,000 tigers in the country is not delusional optimism.

Among Tigers: Fighting to Bring Back Asia’s Big Cats; K. Ullas Karanth, Chicago Review Press/ PRH, ₹1,499.

The reviewer is an independent writer, researcher and academic.

