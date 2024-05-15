GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fifty years ago: Thriving business in skeletons
Premium

Published - May 15, 2024 04:13 am IST

Tokyo, May 14: A number of Calcutta-based trading firms are doing thriving business in export of human skeletons and internal organs to foreign countries, including Japan, for use by medical students. Japan alone imports about 200 skeletons every year.

News of export by India of this commodity came to light with a report appearing recently in Mainichi Shimbun which said import of skeletons from abroad had been necessitated in the last 15 or 20 years due to their shortage at home.

A spokesman for the Hanehara Skeletons Specimen Research Institute in Tokyo which has been importing skeletons solely from a firm of Calcutta since 1955 said it imported skeletons only from India. He would not reveal the import cost per skeleton, but the Mainichi report quoting educational ministry sources said one human skeleton was sold by the importers to medical institutions for the equivalent of about Rs 5,000. No licence is required for import of human skeletons in Japan, nor are any customs duties levied. All skeletons come by air.

Processing and export of human skeletons and preserved internal parts is stated to be a regular business in Calcutta, with well-organised factories which supply skeletons of all ages of humans.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.