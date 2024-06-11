United Nations, June 11: The U.N. Security Council today unanimously adopted a resolution recommending to the General Assembly the admission of Bangladesh as a member of the world body.

The resolution was passed without a vote in accordance with a consensus reached by the council members earlier.

The Mauritanian Ambassador, who is the current month’s President of the Council, congratulated Bangladesh as soon as the resolution was adopted. The Chinese Charge d’Affaires said that his government welcomed the positive developments in the situation in the sub-continent and mentioned the implementation of the Council.

He said that his government was ready to develop neighbourly relations with the countries of the sub-continent on the basis of peaceful co-existence.

India, Bhutan, Pakistan and Algeria specially sought the floor of the Council to welcome the decision.

The Soviet Ambassador, Mr. Yakov Malik, recalled the efforts made by his government in the Council for the admission of Bangladesh.

The U.S. representative, Mr. William E. Schaufele, praised the Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for having played a statesmanlike role in resolving outstanding issues.