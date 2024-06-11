GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Fifty years ago | Council recommends Bangla for UN
Premium

Published - June 11, 2024 05:05 am IST

the Hindu Archives

United Nations, June 11: The U.N. Security Council today unanimously adopted a resolution recommending to the General Assembly the admission of Bangladesh as a member of the world body.

The resolution was passed without a vote in accordance with a consensus reached by the council members earlier.

The Mauritanian Ambassador, who is the current month’s President of the Council, congratulated Bangladesh as soon as the resolution was adopted. The Chinese Charge d’Affaires said that his government welcomed the positive developments in the situation in the sub-continent and mentioned the implementation of the Council.

He said that his government was ready to develop neighbourly relations with the countries of the sub-continent on the basis of peaceful co-existence.

India, Bhutan, Pakistan and Algeria specially sought the floor of the Council to welcome the decision.

The Soviet Ambassador, Mr. Yakov Malik, recalled the efforts made by his government in the Council for the admission of Bangladesh. 

The U.S. representative, Mr. William E. Schaufele, praised the Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for having played a statesmanlike role in resolving outstanding issues.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.