From the Archives (April 22, 1920): The Oriya Problem.

History tells us how the territorial vivisection of the Oriya-speaking tracts of the four different provinces kept them scattered since the overthrow of Mukunda Deva, the last King of Orissa. From 1565, the unfortunate Province passed through various hands until 1803 when the British took possession of the present political Orissa division from the Bhonsles. Lord Curzon, after visiting Puri and Bhubaneswar, took pity on this fallen community which resulted in the Government Resolution of 1903 to unify the Oriya-speaking tracts. Sir A. Fraser, the then Chief Commissioner of C.P., unfortunately however recommended only the union of the District of Sambalpore with Orissa division leaving aside the Oriya speaking tracts of the district of Raipore and Bilaspore and the Feudatory Seat of Bastar, Sarpagarh. The start thus given to the Oriya movement led to a national awakening and the Oriyas laid their weighty grievances before the Decentralisation Commission and waited in deputations upon different Governors-General and Provincial Pro-Consuls.