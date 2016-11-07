Ere Gowda took charge as new Chairman of the CADA-Ghataprabha and Malaprabha Projects in Belagavi on Monday. Prakash B. Hukkeri, MP, Ganesh P. Hukkeri, MLA, and other were present. – PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER.

Senior Congress leader Ere Gowda, who was recently appointed as Chairman of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) – Ghataprabha and Malaprabha Projects, assumed charge here on Monday.

Prominent among those present to greet him on the occasion were Prakash B. Hukkeri, MP, and his son Ganesh P. Hukkeri, MLA, and senior officials of the authority.

Later, Mr. Gowda told newsmen that he would accord priority to completing all the canal-works up to their tail-end so that farmers at the tail-end also benefitted. Construction of roads under the purview of CADA would also be completed.

Referring to the shortage of officers and other staff in the CADA since long, he said he would shortly meet the Minister for Water Resources and the Chief Minister to request them to fill the vacancies. Shortage of staff was affecting pace of development works in the command areas of the Ghataprabha and Malaprabha projects spread over Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad and Gadag districts.