NELLORE, November 19, 2016
Lokesh asks youth to join hands in mission to develop State

  • Staff Reporter
TDP general secretary N. Lokesh taking part in a bike rally in Nellore on Friday.— PHOTO: K. RAVIKUMARK_ RAVIKUMAR
In his first visit after becoming general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, N. Lokesh made a whirlwind tour of Nellore district on Friday. Party cadres and leaders extended him a rousing reception.

Mr. Lokesh participated in a bike rally organised in the city from Minerva Hotel to the party office on mini-bypass road. Members of the youth wing of the party took part in the rally.

Senior leader Kotamreddy Srinivasula Reddy and his followers made elaborate arrangements for the rally.

Later, participating in the youth convention called ‘Yuva chaitanya yatra’, Mr. Lokesh underlined the need for youth to take part in the mission to develop Andhra Pradesh in a big way.

Stating that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s goal was to ensure development of all regions in the State, Mr. Lokesh said that this would be achieved in a phased manner. “It was under the TDP rule that efforts had been made to develop IT in Hyderabad. It took several years to enjoy the fruits of the efforts,” he added.

Interacting with party activists and their families at a separate meeting, he said that it was due to their hard work and sacrifices the TDP had grown from strength to strength.

He later distributed benefits to the next of kin of deceased party workers.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, who presided over the meeting, said that some sections of society were not able to understand the hurdles in granting of Special Category Status to the State.

The immediate priority before the State was its overall development, he added.

Former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MLC Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, and part district president Beeda Ravichandra were present.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
