Four held on charge of duping job aspirants

The Airport police on Friday arrested four persons for duping 23 unemployed youth on pretext of providing jobs in police, NTPC, Railway, Steel plant and in a few other organisations. The accused reportedly amassed to the tune of ₹73 lakh from the gullible youth.

The arrested were identified as S. Pavan Kumar (36), resident of Madhavadhra, B. Atchenna, B. Polayya and D. Krishna Murthy. Three other members of the gang are still at large and the police have launched a manhunt for them. Inspector of Airport Police Station N. Prabhakar said Pavan Kumar was the kingpin of the gang and other members of the gang were his agents.

The main accused floated a chain system through which they were reaching out to a number of youth aspiring for jobs in railways and other departments.

Kumar reportedly collected to the extent of ₹4 lakh from some of the candidates and he would issue forged hall-tickets and also forged appointment letters to the youth. One of the cheated youth P. Umamaheswara Reddy lodged a complaint and the Airport police investigated the case and arrested the four and seized a laptop, printer, ipod, six mobile phones from the gang members.

Mr. Prabhakar said the investigation is on to recover the amount and catch the others in the case.