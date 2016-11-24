CM launches water monitoring portal

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday formally launched the ‘Smart Water Distribution Monitoring’ web interface through which people can check the status of drinking water in the water tanks nearby.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner G. Veerapandian, who met the Chief Minister on this occasion, explained to him about the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system which helps in reduction of water wastage as well as ensure seamless supply to the households.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner S. Nagalakshmi and others were present.

The monitoring portal is a part of ourvmc.org from where it can be accessed.