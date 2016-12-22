Where the twain meet

Sumitra Nitin is a rare talent, adept at both Bharatantyam and Carnatic music. Perhaps because of her artistic lineage, both art forms come naturally to her. Granddaughter and disciple of Ananthalakshmi Sadagopan and daughter of senior musician, researcher and scholar Sujatha Vijayaraghavan, Sumitra began learning dance from Kumari Kamala as a child and continues her training under Rhadha in the Vazhuvoor style.

In music, Sumitra has trained under Neela Ramgopal. In academics, she completed Masters in Computer Application. After marriage, she shifted to Bengaluru.

“I might be inspired by various styles but I follow the Vazhuvoor bani ,” she says.

Sumitra began to teach Bharatanatyamin 2002. Her institute, Natyasruti in Bengaluru imparts training in both music and dance. “There is joy in teaching. It is not just the student’s journey but mine as well,” she explains.

Sumitra encourages her students to take up music and dance exams because, “it gives them a systematic idea of the subject and with that base one can develop according to one’s interest.”

Taking her interest forward, Sumitra has now taken up group choreography.Her first endeavour ‘Paalaya Jatadhara’, a thematic dance presented by the Natyasruti Dance Ensemble will be staged this Season.. The production focuses on the various facets of Siva through rare compositions of Purandaradasa, Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshithar and Uthukkadu Venkatakavi, among others.

Sharing how it all happened she says, “I had witnessed a performance of my teacher Neela Ramgopal, where she had used Oothukkadu Venkata Kavi’s ‘Saptaratna.’ It inspired me to come up with ‘Paalaya Jatadhara’.”

Sumitra has not only composed the songs, but has also sung them and performed the nattuvangam. “That’s the advantage of being a musician as well. I can visualise the ragas, plan the rhythm and think of the choreography at the same time, giving it a multi-textured appeal rather than wait for the music to get done and then adjust the choreography accordingly,” she explains.

On how she selects her songs for dance, Sumitra says, “For me it depends on tune, context, theme and the possibility of being able to expand it both musically and choreographically.”

Sumitra is also known for her well-researched thematic multimedia presentations. She is the recipient of the Vedavalli Memorial Heritage Award given by Ramu Endowments, Chennai, for outstanding contribution to South India’s heritage by a young achiever.

On what the two art forms mean to her, she says, “Dance to me is visually presenting some great music. The music needs movements to create rasanubhava and for this the dancer has to be knowledgeable in music. Otherwise it becomes superficial . That is why only a few experiences remain memorable.”