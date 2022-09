A video on the condition of Bengaluru’s lakes

Recently, Bengaluru suffered severe flooding which brought normal life to a stand-still.

This flooding was not a result of the amount of rainfall it got.

The lakes are losing their ability to hold the excess water.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has taken up efforts to rejuvenate these lakes to avoid such situations in the future.

