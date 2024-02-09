GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 | Tamil Nadu claims Best State for the promotion of sport award

February 09, 2024 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST -  MUMBAI

Sports Bureau
Recognition: Udhayanidhi Stalin gets the award from Somaya.

Recognition: Udhayanidhi Stalin gets the award from Somaya. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Tamil Nadu won the ‘Best State for the promotion of sport’ award at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace here on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, collected the award.

“I extend my sincere thanks to The Hindu and Sportstar for this prestigious award. I also thank the awards jury led by the esteemed Sunil Gavaskar for taking note of the various national and international sports tournaments hosted by Tamil Nadu.

“None of this would be possible without the efforts of our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who believes that sports is an integral part of our curriculums,” Udhayanidhi said.

Udhayanidhi congratulated Maharashtra which emerged as the overall champion of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 hosted by Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi also praised the Tamil Nadu contingent for finishing as the runner-up.

With a sports budget of over ₹770 crore, Tamil Nadu invested heavily in national as well as international competitions in 2023.

Some of the matches of the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023, including India’s opener against Australia, were played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

International hockey returned to Chennai after 15 years when it hosted the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in August, where India was crowned the champion after beating Malaysia in the final.

