Sultan Suleiman rules supreme

Sultan Suleiman, piloted by P. Trevor, claimed the Aziz H. Ahmedbhoy Trophy, the feature event of Mumbai races held here on Friday (Feb. 12). The winner is owned by M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Altaf Hussain trains the winner.

Jockey P.S. Chouhan rode three winners on the day.

1. PENNYWISE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SERGIO (Sandesh) 1, Lambretta (A. Prakash) 2, Nusrat (Peter) 3 and Polaris (Bhawani) 4. 3-1/2, 1/2 and 1. 1m 26. 94s. ₹13 (w), 10, 42 and 28 (p). SHP: 100, FP: 363, Q: 162, Tanala: 485 and 260. Favourite: Sergio. Owners: M/s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Ashley B. Nagpal, S.R. Sanas & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

2. AZIZ H. AHMEDBHOY TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SULTAN SULEIMAN (Trevor) 1, Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 2, Daddy’s Pride (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Majestic Warrior (Kaviraj) 4. 1-3/4, 2 and 2. 1m, 38. 34s. ₹15 (w), 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 10, FP: 18, Q: 11, Tanala: 18 and 10. Favourite: Sultan Suleiman. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

3. SAMUEL NATHAN PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: ALLURING SILVER (Chouhan) 1, Successor (Trevor) 2, Giant Star (Sandesh) 3 and Storm Trigger (C.S. Jodha) 4. 5, 4-1/2 and 7-1/2. 2m, 3. 22s. ₹34 (w), 11 and 44 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 67, Q: 38, Tanala: 208 and 43. Favourite: Giant Star. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mr. Rashid Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D. R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. A HOYT PLATE (1,800m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: MAPLEWOOD (C.S. Jodha) 1, Socrates (Chouhan) 2, Multistarrer (Sandesh) 3 and Walk The Talk (Parmar) 4. Not run: Guinevere. 6-1/4, 1-3/4 and Nose. 1m, 53.38s. ₹104 (w), 30, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 339, Q: 149, Tanala: 523 and 121. Favourite: Socrates. Owners: M/s. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Ajay K. Arora, Mr. Vikram Bacchawat rep. Bacchawat Farms Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Achuthan Siddharth, Mrs. Shahnaz A. Peerbhoy & Mr. Mustafa M. Pardiwala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. QUEST FOR CASH PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MS BOSS (Neeraj) 1, Little More (Peter) 2, Enlightened (Trevor) 3 and Power Of Neath (Merchant) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and Sh. 58.21s. ₹34 (w), 11, 29 and 12 (p). SHP: 113, FP: 706, Q: 469, Tanala: 981 and 140. Favourite: Enlightened. Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Mrs. Charonne Nagpal, Mr. Nishant G. Nagpal & Mrs. Erika Nagpal. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

6. SIR CHARLES FORBES TROPHY (1,200m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: SPINOZA (Chouhan) 1, Supreme Angel (Neeraj) 2, Love Warrior (Trevor) 3 and Bernini (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Fortune Cookie. 3, 1 and Hd. 1m, 11.77s. ₹13 (w), 10, 16 and 13 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 46, Q: 229, Tanala: 137 and 45. Favourite: Spinoza. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. QUEST FOR CASH PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: AEGON (Trevor) 1, Spring Grove (Parmar) 2, Northern Singer (Peter) 3 and C’est L’ Amour (Aniket) 4. 2-1/2, 3-3/4 and 2. 57.72s. ₹18 (w), 13, 10 and 54 (p). SHP: 32, FP; 71, Q: 30, Tanala: 639. Favourite: Aegon. Owners: M/s. Bezan Chenoy & Neville H. Bilpodiwala. Trainer: Bezan Chenoy.

8. PENNYWISE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: WAYIN (Chouhan) 1, Marrakesh (C. S. Jodha) 2, Genau (Neeraj) 3 and Gusty Girl (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Rospomare. 6-1/2, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.04s. ₹21 (w), 10, 12 and 33 (p). SHP: 54, FP: 169, Q: 127, Tanala: 757 and 568. Favourite: Wayin. Owners: Mrs. Rashmee A. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3, 202 (8 tkts.) and 30%: 407 (27 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 148 (24 tkts.), (ii) 89 (88 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 8,719 (1 tkt.) and 30%: 934 (4 tkts.).