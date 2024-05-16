Amazing Ruler, Desert Kingdom, Amazing Stride and Evaldo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 16).

Inner sand

1000m: Avon (R. Pradeep) 1-10, 600/39.5. Worked well.

Outer sand

600m: Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 44. Shaped well. Emphatic (Antony), Desert Goddess (D. Patel) 45.5. They moved freely. Desert Kingdom (D. Patel), Amazing Stride (Antony) 43. They moved attractively. Thewhisperquietly (Tousif), Anzac Pipernal (Mark) 46. They moved on the bit. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 46. Easy. Lady Godiva (Chetan K) 46. Moved freely. Makoto (M. Naveen) 44. In fine condition. Masaki (Sai Kiran), Spark Is Back (Antony) 44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Global Influence (rb), Star Hanour (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/43. They moved impressively.

1200m: Evaldo (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Mystical Air (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1400m: Golden Time (Darshan), Channigaraya (Antony) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Amazing Ruler (Vishal B), Fast Pace (Shreyas) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.