WEIGHTLIFTING | Mirabai going through rehab following her Asian Games injury

October 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOLKATA

World and Olympic silver medallist lifter Mirabai Chanu is going through three weeks’ rehab at Patiala and will resume her training after a fortnight, according to chief coach Vijay Sharma.

Seeking her maiden Asiad medal, 29-year-old Mirabai injured her right thigh during the Hangzhou Asian Games and managed just two lifts out of six attempts to total a below-par 191kg and finish fourth in the women’s 49kg category.

After consulting well known sports injury expert Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai and going through several tests, the ace lifter got to know that she had ‘tendonitis’ (when a tendon is inflamed).

“Thankfully, there is no muscle tear. There is tendonitis near the hip joint. It’s not a serious issue. Mirabai has been advised three weeks’ rest and some medication. One week is gone, two are left. She is just taking rest and doing her rehab, there’s no training,” said Sharma.

“After the rehab we will slowly increase the load and prepare for the Asian championships. We have a lot of time in hand.”

The Asian championships, an Olympic qualifying event, will be held in Tashkent from February 3 to 10 next year.