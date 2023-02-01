Two sets of shotgun teams for World Cups

February 01, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

The top three shooters, tabulated on the basis of the scores from the National championship and two trials, have been selected to compete in the shotgun World Cups in Doha and Cairo.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has selected the next best set of shooters for the World Cup to be staged in Larnaca, Cyprus, from March 25 to April 3.

With the World Cups not offering any Olympic quota places in the new format in the run-up to the Paris Olympics, the national federation has decided to keep a bunch of shooters ready, as part of the national squad, with international exposure.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Shreyasi Singh, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, and Ganemat Sekhon will be the leading shooters in trap and skeet to compete in the two World Cups.

The Doha World Cup is scheduled to be held from March 4 to 13. The World Cup in Cairo will be from April 25 to May 3.

Lakshay Sheoran, Manisha Keer, Angadvir Singh Bajwa, and Areeba Khan will be the leading shooters to be competing in the World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus, to be staged from March 25 to April 3.

The teams

Doha and Cairo World Cups:

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Bhowneesh Mendiratta; Shreyasi Singh, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari.

Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura; Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Darshna Rathore.

Larnaca World Cup

Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Aryavansh Tyagi; Manisha Keer, Sabeera Haris, Shagun Chowdhary.

Skeet: Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Man Singh, Abhay Singh Sekhon; Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal.