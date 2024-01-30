GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins intercontinental title in U.S.

Jangra had a decent run in the amateur circuit as well and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition

January 30, 2024 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra after winning the Intercontinental belt, in Washington.

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra after winning the Intercontinental belt, in Washington. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra won the U.S.-based National Boxing Association's intercontinental super featherweight title after defeating American Gerardo Esquivel at Toppenish City, Washington.

Undefeated in his professional career so far the 30-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver-medallist Roy Jones Jr, dropped down from his previous 75kg weight class to compete for this title on Friday.

"This victory is not just mine but of every person who has supported me throughout the journey. My coaches, family, fans etc. stood with me. I dedicate this title to my country. I will try to continue achieving similar respect and titles for the country in the future also," Jangra said in a media release.

Before the win against Esquivel, Jangra, who made his professional boxing debut in 2021, registered knockout wins in four out of his six fights.

Jangra had a decent run in the amateur circuit as well and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition.

The National Boxing Association (NBA) is a Florida-based sanctioning body for professional bouts.

