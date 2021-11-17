India gets compound men’s bronze

Women’s team loses to Kazakhstan

India trounced Bangladesh 235-223 to take the compound men's team bronze medal at the Asian archery championships here on Wednesday.

Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav got the better of the host, comprising Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Nawaz Ahmed Rakib and Mohammad Sohel Rana, in the clash for the third place.

The Indians, dealing with only 9s and 10s, garnered 19 10s out of 24 shots to outplay Bangladesh, which managed to shoot only 13 10s.

However, the Indian compound women’s team of V. Jyothi Surekha, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur gave a below par performance to lose to Kazakhstan, consisting of Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Makarchuk and Roxana Yunussova, 220-208 in the bronze medal match.

Priya missing a shot in the first end cost India dearly in the third place playoff.