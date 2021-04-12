Other Sports

Boxing | Two coaches test positive at national camp

Two assistant coaches at the national camp for Indian women boxers here have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantined with mild symptoms.

The development was confirmed to PTI by a source close to the team, which is training at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. “Two women coaches have tested positive so far. They have been quarantined but the camp is progressing as scheduled,” the source said.

This comes after 10 members of the men’s contingent in Patiala, including national head coach C.A. Kuttappa, were found positive in tests conducted a few days ago.

