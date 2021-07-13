A ring that measures quality of meditation

‘Dhyana’, developed by Gopi Chand, is first such device officially used at the Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced a partnership with Dhyana, the start-up behind the smart ring that measures the quality of meditation, and developed by chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand and the Oxford University alumni and biomedical technology entrepreneur Bhairav Shankar.

The IOA has acquired smart Dhyana rings and Dhyana’s health management services for the Indian contingent headed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is working together to prioritise mental wellness and improve focus of the players amidst the ongoing pandemic, said Rajiv Mehta, general-secretary of IOA.

Dhyana thus becomes the first official meditation device to be used at the Olympics.