National Games 2022 | Abhinav, Karandeep share top spot in men’s golf

Abhinav Lohan and Karandeep Kochhar shared the lead with an identical total of 134 in the men’s section after the second day’s play in the National Games at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Friday.

Amandeep Kaur aggregated 141 for two rounds to be in sole lead in the women’s section.

The scores:

Men: Individual: Abhinav Lohan (68, 66) and Karandeep Kochhar (68, 66) 134; Rohan Patil (67, 74) 141; Arjun Bhati (72, 70) and Sunhit Bishnoi (73, 69) 142; Ishaan Chawhan (71, 72) and Varun Parikh (74, 69) 143.

Team: Haryana 289; Delhi 290; Karnataka 291; Gujarat and Chandigarh 293.

Women: Amandeep Kaur (72, 69) 141; Nishna Patel (74, 68) 142; Avani Prashanth (71, 74) 145; Gaurika Bishnoi (73, 74) 147; Puneet Kaur Bajwa (75, 74), Durga Nittur (73, 76) and Vani Kapoor (75, 74) 149.

Team: Maharashtra 291; Punjab 293; Karnataka 294; Haryana 301; Delhi 309.