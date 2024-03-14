GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty-two entries for 47th MMSC South India Rally

March 14, 2024 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
Aroor Arjun Rao.

Aroor Arjun Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 47th MMSC South India Rally to be held from March 15 to 17 at the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) in Chennai has attracted 52 entries.

The three-day event, organised by MMSC, and promoted by Blueband Sports, doubles up as the first round of the AVT Gold Cup FIA APRC South India Rally - Asia Cup which has received 10 entries, all from India, and the Blueband fmsci Indian National Rally Championship (52 entries, including the 10 APRC contenders) to be contested over 137 Kms of 13 Special Stages and covering an overall distance of about 446 km.

The Madras International Circuit (MIC) is the hub of most activity, including the Super Special and Track Stages. It will also house the Service Park, the Rally Headquarters, and the Media Centre.

The Asia Cup entry list is headlined by Mangalorean Aroor Arjun Rao (co-driver Satish Rajagopal), the 2023 overall National champion, driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno and representing Mandovi Racing.

Related Topics

motorsport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.