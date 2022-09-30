Gold Field claims feature event

September 30, 2022 20:12 IST

K. Aditya-trained Gold Field (S. Saqlain up) won the Sardar K.B. Ramachandraraj Urs Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Sept 30). The winner is owned by Kites Network Pvt Ltd & Mr. Kunal N. Sharma.

1. LALITHAMAHAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: SMILE AROUND (Vaibhav) 1,Ultimate Choice (Hindu S) 2, Rumour Lady (Srinath) 3 and Ash Winder (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: Vijaya Surabhi. 3-1/4, Snk and 7-1/4. 1m, 13.05s. ₹36 (w), 14, 19 and 14 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 45, FP: 364, Q: 142, Trinella: 639 and 240. Favourite: Don’s Den. Owner: Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. TRIVENI PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: PERFECTIMAGINATION (Dhanu S) 1, Infiniteposibility (S. John) 2, Quando Quando (Antony) 3 and War Song (Angad) 4. 3, 3 and 1. 1m, 04.86s. ₹114 (w), 12, 11 and 17 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 51, FP: 271, Q: 75, Trinella: 1,045 and 637. Favourite: Infiniteposibility. Onwer: Vijaya Empire Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P.C. Tejaswi.

3. LALITHAMAHAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: LIGHTNING CHARLIE (G. Vivek) 1, Daddy’s Girl (S. John) 2, War Trail (B.L. Paswan) 3 and Chilly Breeze (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1, 10-3/4 and 6-1/4. 1m, 11.54s. ₹36 (w), 12, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 26, FP: 69, Q: 20, Trinella: 140 and 114. Favourite: Daddy’s Girl. Owner: Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

4. POLICE TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over: TACTICAL COMMAND (Antony) 1, Galen (Hindu S) 2, Luck Chance (Tousif Khan) 3 and Nothing To Worry (Sai Kiran) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and 3. 1m, 10.31s. ₹14 (w), 12, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 29, FP: 36, Q: 24, Trinella: 46 and 33. Favourite: Tactical Command. Owners: M/s. Dean Stephens & P. Prasanna Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRARAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above: GOLD FIELD (S. Saqlain) 1, Knight In Hooves (Rayan) 2, Contributor (Hasib A) 3 and Silver Flames (Hindu S) 4. 3/4, 2 and 1. 1m, 10.67s. ₹27 (w), 19 and 12 (p), SHP: 22, THP: 30, FP: 91, Q: 21, Trinella: 247 and 171. Favourite: Knight In Hooves. Owners: Kites Network Pvt Ltd & Mr. Kunal N. Sharma. Trainer: K. Aditya.

Note: Consequent to trainers refusing to saddle their horses, the stewards of the Mysore Race Club decided to cancel the remaining races for the day.

Jackpot: ₹263 (1,218 tkts. paid on third leg)

Treble (i): ₹2,706 (one tkt).