Fletcher joins Manchester Utd's first-team coaching staff

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been promoted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team coaching staff. Fletcher returned to Old Trafford last October to take up a coaching role with United's under-16 squad.
The 36-year-old will now step in to help with Solskjaer's side on a full-time basis.
Fletcher was a product of United's youth academy and made 300 first-team appearances, helping the club win five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League.
The former Scotland midfielder moved to West Bromwich Albion in 2015 and finished his playing career at Stoke.
"Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player," Solskjaer told United's website.
"He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff."
Fletcher's appointment comes with United in the midst of a Premier League title challenge after closing the gap on leaders Liverpool.
United last won the Premier League in Alex Ferguson's final season in charge in 2013, with Fletcher a member of that successful squad.
"I am delighted to be returning to the club as a first -team coach," Fletcher said.
"It's a very exciting time for this young team and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff."
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath