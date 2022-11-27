  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico

Messi scored a superb goal to help reignite Argentina’s World Cup campaign in a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday

November 27, 2022 02:43 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - Lusail, Qatar

Reuters
Argentina’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26.

Argentina’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned Argentina a 2-0 win over feisty Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday and got the South American favourites' World Cup campaign up and running.

Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico's high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Argentina's captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his team failed to carve out a single decent chance.

But picked out by Angel Di Maria just outside the Mexico box in the 64th minute, Messi made no mistake, arrowing a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the corner. Fernandez doubled the lead in the 87th with a wonderful curling effort.

The win took Argentina up to second place on three points, one behind leaders Poland, who they play in their last group match. Saudi Arabia are third, level on points with Argentina but with an inferior goal difference.

