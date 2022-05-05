Crown Consort, Dedicated Boy, Forever Together, Once You Go Black and Philosophy shine

May 05, 2022 17:03 IST

Crown Consort, Dedicated Boy, Forever Together, Once You Go Black and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 5).

Inner sand:

1200m: Donna Bella (Salman K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Polished Girl (M. Naveen), Excellent Roy (Suraj) 44. They finished together. Limited Edition (Arul) 44.5. Moved freely. Katana (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1000m: Yukan (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Etosha (Likith), Roudy (Chetan G) 1-15, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Smashing Blue (rb), Pleroma (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Golden Ring (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (M. Naveen) 1-17, 600/44.5. They finished level. King Pompous (Suraj), Sodashi (Saddam H) 1-15, 600/45. They shaped well. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Peyo (M. Naveen) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Cyrenius (Md. Akram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Crown Consort (Suraj), Eternal Princess (M. Naveen) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Impressed. Forever Together (Suraj), Windstrom (M. Naveen) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front impressively. Black Eagle (Md. Akram), Isnt She Beautiful (Oliver) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. They are in fine trim. Philosophy (Md. Akram) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. King Louis (Md. Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Md. Akram) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Divine Masculine (Rajesh K) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. Aferpi (R. Ravi), Twilight Fame (Rajesh k) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Defining Power (R. Ravi), Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Elite Agent (R. Ravi), Handsome Rocky (Rajesh K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 56. They jumped well.