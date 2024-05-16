GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17, SRH vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for IPL playoff after rain washes out match against Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go.

Published - May 16, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, right, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, left, walk after their IPL match was abandoned in Hyderabad on May 16, 2024.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, right, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, left, walk after their IPL match was abandoned in Hyderabad on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 16 qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs after rain washed out their IPL match against Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad without a ball being bowled.

SRH thus became the third team to make the cut following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go. They will face Punjab Kings, who have already been eliminated, on May 19 in their last league assignment.

GT, the 2023 runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the playoff race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain. They thus end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.

The toss didn’t happen at scheduled time of 7 p.m. due to rain and wet outfield. The rain intensified before settling into a steady shower as the covers and outfield stayed covered.

The cut-off time for a five-over game was 10.56 p.m., which meant the drizzle needed to stop for mop-up to begin by around 10.15 p.m. but with rain showing no signs of abating, the official decided to abandon the match.

It is the second game to be called off in this IPL, because of rain and wet outfield.

Four teams — Chennai Super Kings (14), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12), Delhi Capitals (14) and Lucknow Super Giants (12) — are still in fray for the battle for the last spot.

If LSG win against Mumbai Indians on May 17, they will move to 14 points to stay mathematically alive but CSK will seal the spot if they beat RCB or the game is washed out on May 18.

If RCB beat CSK by at least 18 runs or 11 balls to spare then they will grab the fourth available spot on the basis of net run-rate as they would be on 14 points, same as DC, CSK and LSG (if they win).

Related Topics

IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.