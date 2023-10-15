HamberMenu
Afghanistan tastes its second success in the World Cup

October 15, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lalith Kalidas
Lalith Kalidas
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan after the wicket of Mark Wood during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan after the wicket of Mark Wood during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

 Afghanistan (284) registered its second-highest ODI World Cup total, surpassing the 272 it scored against India in its previous game.

Afghanistan’s best (288) came against the West Indies in the 2019 edition.

The Afghans recorded their first win over the Englishmen in six meetings across formats.

It was the third ODI clash between Afghanistan and England, having previously met only in World Cups in 2015 and 2019 when England won comprehensively.

It was Afghanistan’s second win in the World Cup in 18 games. The maiden victory was against Scotland in its third match during the 2015 campaign.

Only the Netherlands (9.09%) has a lower win percentage than Afghanistan at the World Cup (11.11; minimum 15 matches played).

England’s defeat also made it the first team to lose at least one World Cup match to all the remaining 11 Test-playing nations.

Mohammad Nabi (15) overtook Dawlat Zadran (14) to become Afghanistan’s leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup.

