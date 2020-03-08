ICC Women’s T20 World Cup | Australia wins toss, opts to bat

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday.
Both India and Australia have fielded unchanged squads.
Teams:
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Australia Women: Meg Lanning(captain), Alyssa Healy(wk), Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.
