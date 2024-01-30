GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICC Under-19 World Cup | Musheer, Pandey star as India romps past New Zealand

The opener flays the Kiwi attack to score 131 and goes past 300 runs in the competition; Adarsh chips in with a fifty; the spinner then takes over as the opponent is skittled out for 81

January 30, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BLOEMFONTEIN

PTI
Demolition duo: Musheer and Pandey stole the spotlight with their performances in the crucial Super­Six clash

Musheer Khan’s superlative showing in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup continued as his second hundred trampled New Zealand by 214 runs in a Super Six encounter in Bloemfontein on January 30.

After India’s top performer Musheer’s 131 backed by opener Adarsh Singh’s 52 powered India to a huge total of 295 for eight, left-arm spinner Saumy Kumar Pandey (four for 19) and pacer Raj Limbani (two for 17) ripped apart New Zealand’s top order to bowl them out for a mere 81 in 28.1 overs.

Limbani struck on the first and the fifth ball of New Zealand innings to ensure momentum remained India’s way throughout.

India vice-captain Pandey finished with splendid figures of 10-2-19-4 as he knocked the stuffing out of Black Caps’ chase.

Left reeling at 27 for four in the PowerPlay, New Zealand could never really stage a comeback as Indian colts like every edition are looking favourites to win the tournament.

For New Zealand, it was their third heaviest defeat in terms of runs and also their third lowest total at the U-19 World Cup stage.

Earlier, Musheer flayed New Zealand attack with his second century of the ICC U-19 World Cup while opener Adarsh Singh struck 52 as India posted a stiff 296–run target.

On a perfect batting wicket here at the Mangaung Oval, Musheer tore apart the Kiwis bowling line-up to become the first batter in the current competition to breach the 300-run mark, going past Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan with his stupendous effort.

En route his 131, Musheer blasted 13 fours and three sixes off just 125 balls and once showed admirable temperament to up the ante just when it was required.

His innings was spruced with fine running between the wickets and ended in the death overs when he was looking to accelerate.

Musheer and Adarsh carried out a fine recovery job with a 77-run stand for the second wicket after an early blow for India.

Adarsh took charge of attacking the bowlers as he looked good while driving on the rise and also played the pull-shot with elan.

It was only unfortunate that he failed to keep a drive in check when Zac Cumming (1/37) teased him with one outside off.

A thick edge off Adarsh’s bat flew to Oliver Tewatiya at point in the 18th over, which ended the charge for the left-handed Indian opener who made 52 off 58 balls with six fours.

Uday Saharan as dismissed for 35 (57 balls, 2 fours).

Saharan put on 87 with Musheer which also happened to be the best stand for India.

The scores

India 295/8 in 50 overs (Adarsh Singh 52, Musheer Khan 131, Uday Saharan 34, Mason Clarke 4/62) bt New Zealand 81 in 28.1 overs (Saumy Pandey 4/19).

India’s next match: Feb. 2 vs. Nepal.

