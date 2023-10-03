ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for the 2023 World Cup 

October 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was announced as the Global Ambassador for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday. The Master Blaster, who has an enviable record of featuring in six 50-over World Cups in his decorated career, will walk out with the Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy before the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, declaring the tournament open on Thursday.

“From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 was the proudest moment of my cricketing journey. With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament,” said Tendulkar.

“Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level,” he added.