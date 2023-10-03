HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for the 2023 World Cup 

‘From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart,’ Tendulkar says

October 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Sports Bureau
Tendulkar says that winning the World Cup in 2011 was the proudest moment of his cricketing journey. 

Tendulkar says that winning the World Cup in 2011 was the proudest moment of his cricketing journey.  | Photo Credit: PTI

 Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was announced as the Global Ambassador for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday. The Master Blaster, who has an enviable record of featuring in six 50-over World Cups in his decorated career, will walk out with the Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy before the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, declaring the tournament open on Thursday.

“From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 was the proudest moment of my cricketing journey. With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament,” said Tendulkar.

“Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.