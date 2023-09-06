HamberMenu
Amul to be official sponsor of Indian Contingent for XIX Asian Games 2022

September 06, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amul will be the Official Sponsor of the Indian Contingent for the XIX Asian Games 2022 to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8 2023. 

Announcing Amul’s association, Jayen Mehta, In-charge Managing Director, Amul said, “Amul has partnered with Indian sportsperson through the Indian Olympic Association since the London 2012 Olympics for all Indian contingent to Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and we are pleased to further strengthen our decade long relationship.”

As part of this association, Amul will use the integrated logo in its communication to celebrate the efforts of the sportsperson. The India contingent will field 634 athletes at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou across 38 different sports with the largest contingent of 65 in athletics.

