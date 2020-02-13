Decoding manuscripts on mathematics

Writing about the significance of the Hindu numeral system, Keith Devlin of Stanford University and a Fellow of the American Mathematical Society, points out that it is much easier to read symbolic expressions and know what a number means, than to read a description in words. He quotes a study conducted by experimental psychologists, where brain lesions were found to have destroyed number and language capacities. “This demonstrated that our brains store numbers along with — and arguably through — symbols that represent them. Our sense of numbers depends on symbols. The modern symbolic notation for numbers is the world’s only truly universal language,” he says. And it was India that gave the world this universal language.

A look at Indian contributions to mathematics shows the richness of the scientific tradition in India. Even the word ‘sine’ has its etymological origin in India. Indian mathematicians used the term caapa or dhanus for the arc, and jyaa or jeevaa, for the chord. When the Arabs picked up these concepts, jeevaa became jiba. Europeans mistook jiba for jaib, an Arab word which means an opening in a garment at the chest. Europeans translated jaib to the Latin “sinus,” which means chest. Sinus became sine!

In 2016, Donald Knuth, in a speech at Stanford University, while talking of the Knight’s tour problem, drew attention to the works of Rudrata, Ratnakara, Bhoja, and to Someswara’s Manasollasa and Vedanta Desika’s Paduka Sahasram. Knuth said that his “major failing as a teacher” was that he was not able to get a single one of his 28 Ph.D. students to realise “what a thrill it was to work on source material.”

Historian M.D. Srinivas | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

And if not for manuscript libraries how can one get source material? Dr. M.D. Srinivas, retired professor of Theoretical Physics, Madras University, is Vice-President of the K.V. Sarma Research Foundation, which has an excellent collection of manuscripts. In an interview, Srinivas threw light on the ancient Indian mathematical tradition. Excerpts:

Can you give an approximate date when a written symbol for zero originated?

The concept of zero is present in the notion of lopa in Panini’s Ashtadhyayi (prior to 5th century BCE). Pingala (prior to 3rd century BCE) mentions the symbol for zero — ‘rupe shunyam.’

What would be the earliest date for the Indian place value system?

You find decimal place value nomenclature for numbers in the Vedas, which speak a number as a place value. Aryabhatiya (499 C.E.) gives all the rules for calculations in a decimal place value system. In 30-odd verses, Aryabhatta covers most of high school maths taught today and more. Epigraphs show the use of decimal place value notation from the 6th century onwards in India and South East Asia.

One criticism against Indian mathematics is that there are no proofs. Did we use reductio ad absurdum?

Much of modern scholarship on Indian mathematics dealt with only the original works, but not the commentaries, and this led to the misconception that we had no proofs. Bhaskaracharya I, Bhaskaracharya II, Nilakantha Somasutvan, Ganesa Daivajna, Muniswara and Kamalakara wrote commentaries for their own works, and in the commentaries, we find upapattis (demonstrations) of the results discussed in the original text. Govindaswamin (800C.E.) gives upapattis in his work. Bhaskaracharya II in his Siddhantasiromani, says without upapattis or proofs, a mathematician will not be respected in an assembly of scholars. Nor will he be free from doubts. Ganesha Daivajna says upapattis are needed for buddhi vriddhi - elevation of the intellect.

Indian logicians did not consider reductio ad absurdum, known as tarka, to be an independent means of valid knowledge. They occasionally used it to prove the non-existence of something. Krishna Daivajna used it to show that a negative number has no square root among the known numbers. But Indians never used this method for proving the existence of an entity, whose existence could not be established by any other direct method. They followed a constructivist approach to the existence of mathematical objects.

Some of the books edited and published by K.V.Sarma | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

How many source texts in maths and astronomy have been translated/ analysed? How many source texts remain to be translated from manuscripts?

American scholar David Pingree, who published several volumes of Census of Exact Sciences in Sanskrit, estimated jyotish sastra manuscripts alone to be around 100, 000. Of these at least 30,000 pertain to mathematics/astronomy, and these in turn are associated with roughly 9,000 source works on astronomy and mathematics in Sanskrit. During the last two and a half centuries, 450 source works on mathematics/astronomy have been edited. Of these only 95 source works have been translated and analysed for their technical content.

At least 190 well-known source works are yet to be edited and published. Looking at the bibliographies of David Pingree and K.V. Sarma, we know that manuscripts for these are available. But this is merely indicative of the huge corpus of source works on mathematics/astronomy which are available, but are yet to be studied.