Rama, the eternal guide

April 22, 2024 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST

Sceptics may wonder if Rama, who lived in Tretha Yuga, could be a guiding force in today’s Kali Yuga. Rama is relevant for all ages and for people from all walks of life, said Dhamal S. Ramakrishnan in a discourse. Nammazhwar had said, “Karpar irama piranai allal matrum karparo?” (Would those who analyse priyam [pleasure] and hitham [aspects which do good], learn about anyone other than the great Rama?). If one is struggling in the choppy sea of life, one needs to look no further than the nuanced Ramayana to stay afloat.

Rama made no distinction between the rich and the poor, the mighty and the weak, a king or his subject, he treated everyone with respect and reiterated the importance of getting along with everyone in this world. When confronted by challenges, he applied the principle of mata, pita, guru, deivam. In the Bala Kandam, Rama exemplifies the role of a student, regardless of his high birth. When sage Viswamitra asked him to kill Tataka as she is no gentle woman but a cruel monster, Rama replied, “The Vedas say obey mata, pita and guru. Therefore, I shall comply.” Similarly, he stepped on and released Ahalya from the curse of being a stone. In Mithila, when his guru instructed him to bend Siva’s bow, Rama complied. One may wonder if Rama was right in allowing his guru to select a bride for him in this manner; however, Rama resolved the dilemma in his own style. After bending the mighty bow, he informed Janaka, “I lifted the bow as per my guru’s instruction; however, when it comes to marriage, my parents have to be a part of it, give their consent and bless me.” A highly principled man himself, Janaka agreed to send messengers to Ayodhya for the alliance and embraced Rama fondly.

