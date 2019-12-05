Technology

Shilpa Shetty’s fitness app wins in 2019 Google Play Awards

On the film front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Nikamma

On the film front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Nikamma

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share the news among her followers

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is super happy as her fitness and wellness application “ShilpaShettyApp” was awarded Google Play’s Best Apps of 2019 in the ‘Personal Growth’ category.

Shilpa on Friday took to Instagram to share the news among her followers.

“What an honour! Our @shilpashettyapp is awarded with the @googleplay’s Best Apps 2019 in the ‘Personal Growth’ category. Couldn’t have asked for a better news to end this year with!

“Thank you all so much for all the love and constant support you’ve bestowed upon our app... it really means a lot. I promise, the coming year will be bigger and better and killer for you all,” she wrote.

On the film front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Nikamma.

