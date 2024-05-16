GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Samsung promotes Galaxy Tab S9 by making fun of Apple’s art and music destroying ad

Samsung took note of the anger surrounding Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad for the iPad Pro and responded with a video ad of its own 

Updated - May 16, 2024 02:12 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 02:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung’s ad parodied Apple’s highly criticised ‘Crush’ commercial for the iPad Pro

Samsung’s ad parodied Apple’s highly criticised ‘Crush’ commercial for the iPad Pro | Photo Credit: Samsung Mobile X account

Samsung responded to Apple’s unpopular iPad Pro ‘Crush’ ad by releasing a video ad of its own to promote the Galaxy Tab S9 whilst making fun of Apple’s media embarrassment.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad shared by CEO Tim Cook showed a giant hydraulic press crushing musical instruments, art supplies, books, and even toys, to replace them with the newly announced iPad Pro.

The ‘Crush’ ad was meant to highlight the iPad Pro’s slimness and the diverse tasks it could handle.

However, the ad went viral on social media as artists, creators, Apple customers, and even celebrities such as actor Hugh Grant lashed out against its imagery and criticised Apple’s attitude towards the creative arts.

Apple says “sorry” as new iPad Pro “crush” ad draws flak

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple quietly apologised for the ad some time later, per the Ad Age outlet.

Samsung’s ad, meanwhile, showed a person walking through the wreckage of a set that looked exactly like the one where instruments were crushed in Apple’s ad. From there, the person picks up a damaged guitar - one of the instruments crushed in Apple’s ad - and begins to play it, while looking to their Galaxy Tab S9 for the musical notation.

The ad closes with the slogan “creativity cannot be crushed” and highlights the Tab S9, noting that it is powered by AI.

This addition also drew some critical remarks from viewers who were against high levels of AI integration in creative devices.

Apple announced its iPad Pro during its May 7 launch event. The tablet is its thinnest so far and is powered by the cutting-edge M4 chip.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.