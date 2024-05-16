Samsung promotes Galaxy Tab S9 by making fun of Apple’s art and music destroying ad

Samsung responded to Apple’s unpopular iPad Pro ‘Crush’ ad by releasing a video ad of its own to promote the Galaxy Tab S9 whilst making fun of Apple’s media embarrassment.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad shared by CEO Tim Cook showed a giant hydraulic press crushing musical instruments, art supplies, books, and even toys, to replace them with the newly announced iPad Pro.

The ‘Crush’ ad was meant to highlight the iPad Pro’s slimness and the diverse tasks it could handle.

However, the ad went viral on social media as artists, creators, Apple customers, and even celebrities such as actor Hugh Grant lashed out against its imagery and criticised Apple’s attitude towards the creative arts.

Apple quietly apologised for the ad some time later, per the Ad Age outlet.

Samsung’s ad, meanwhile, showed a person walking through the wreckage of a set that looked exactly like the one where instruments were crushed in Apple’s ad. From there, the person picks up a damaged guitar - one of the instruments crushed in Apple’s ad - and begins to play it, while looking to their Galaxy Tab S9 for the musical notation.

The ad closes with the slogan “creativity cannot be crushed” and highlights the Tab S9, noting that it is powered by AI.

This addition also drew some critical remarks from viewers who were against high levels of AI integration in creative devices.

Apple announced its iPad Pro during its May 7 launch event. The tablet is its thinnest so far and is powered by the cutting-edge M4 chip.