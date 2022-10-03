OnePlus launches Nord smartwatch as first wearable in the Nord category

The new smartwatch, priced at ₹4,999, is meant to be another addition to OnePlus’ line-up of “affordable” wearables

After days of unveiling technical specifications, the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus today announced the formal launch of the OnePlus Nord Watch, the company’s first wearable device under its Nord category.

The OnePlus Nord smartwatch is priced at ₹4,999 and comes with a battery capacity of 230mAh. According to the company press release, the smartwatch can last up to 10 days, or even 30 days on stand-by mode.

The smartwatch is rated IP68 for water resistance, making it weather-proof and water-proof, in the company’s words.

The OnePlus Nord Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits brightness, a resolution of 368x448, 105 fitness modes, a menstrual tracker to predict future periods, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide range of watch faces.

The OnePlus Nord Watch pairs with the N Health app on a smartphone in order to measure and store step counts, burned calories, and sleep quality data. Within two minutes, the watch can also generate a health summary for the wearer, consisting of their heart rate, stress levels, and oxygen saturation.

The N Health app also offers more than 100 wallpapers for the smartwatch.

Press images of the smartwatch show a rectangular face with a single button-dial on the right hand side, along with a textured watch strap. OnePlus claims the strap can withstand up to eight kilograms of tension.

The OnePlus Nord Watch is available from today, in the Midnight Black and Deep Blue colour options. The device is compatible with Android 6.0, iOS 11, and above.