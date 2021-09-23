Microsoft makes a harder push for hardware, revamps its Surface line of devices

The tech giant introduced its new flagship laptop, portable 2-in-1 devices and a second-generation dual-screen smartphone at its Surface event.

Microsoft has unveiled a range of hardware devices that expands its Surface line of devices. The tech giant introduced its new flagship laptop, portable 2-in-1 devices and a second-generation dual-screen smartphone.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft’s new flagship laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, features a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. It has a new ‘Dynamic Woven Hinge’ with embedded cables that can bend 180 degrees, enabling the device to transition from one mode to another.

The device can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and offers users a touch-screen interface. It is powered by quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs (in i7 models). It can be configured with up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 2TB removable SSD. The device has two USB 4.0 ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a Surface Connect port, a 1080p resolution front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics, and Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Revamped Surface Pro

The revamped next-generation Pro 8 device is more than twice as fast as its predecessor. It features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with Dolby Vision support and Adaptive Colour Technology.

The hybrid device combines the flexibility of a tablet with the power of a laptop and includes a built-in kickstand that adjusts nearly 180 degrees. It is powered by quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and offers up to 16 hours of battery life.

Pro 8 can be configured with up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB removable SSD. It has a 5MP front-facing camera, a 10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby Atmos sound, dual far-field Studio Mics, two USB-C ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 support, and a Surface Connect port.

The device can be used with a sleek and compact, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which provides storage and charging capability for the Surface Slim Pen 2, and features backlit keys and optimum key spacing for fast and accurate typing.

Budget device

The lightweight and compact Go 3 is the most portable 2-in-1 in the Surface line-up. It features a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and an adjustable kickstand. The next-generation Go 3 offers a choice of faster Intel Pentium Gold or Intel Core i3 processor, along with Intel UHD Graphics 615.

The 2-in-1 device offers up to 11 hours of battery life and is ideal for everyday tasks, jotting down ideas, browsing, and even streaming. It has enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Go 3 features 1080p cameras – a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear-facing auto-focus camera. It can be configured with up to 8GB LPDDR3 RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The device also supports Microsoft Pen Protocol and can be paired with a Surface Pen for drawing or marking documents.

Smartphone

Microsoft’s second-generation dual-screen smartphone, Surface Duo 2, is an improvement from its predecessor, which was launched last year. The smartphone’s revolutionary hinge connects two new high-resolution 5.8-inch PixelSense Fusion displays with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, which open to measure 8.3-inches diagonally.

The foldable device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, and features a dynamic triple-lens rear-facing camera system that can capture vibrant, high-quality photos and 4K video. The system includes a 12MP wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. The device also has a 12MP front-facing camera.

The dual-screen smartphone’s app pairings and multitasking capabilities enable users to open and see any two apps on each screen to easily compare or copy and paste content. Besides, the high-resolution touchscreens can offer users an engaging experience for reading and gaming.

Duo 2 features stereo speakers, dual-mic AI-based noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation, NFC for contactless payments, and a glance bar on the spine of the smartphone to notify users of incoming calls, messages, and battery charging status. The Android-powered device is available with 8GB DRAM LPDDR5 memory and up to 512GB storage, in two colour options Glacier or a new Obsidian.

Most products announced during the company’s event will be available starting Oct. 5, Microsoft said.