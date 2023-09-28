HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Google created hurdles to protect smartphone foothold: Report

The founder of Branch Metrics told a U.S. antitrust trial on Wednesday how his company struggled to integrate with devices because of steps Google took to block them

September 28, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
The testimony came during the third week of a more than two-month-long antitrust trial [File]

The testimony came during the third week of a more than two-month-long antitrust trial [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The founder of Branch Metrics, which developed a method of searching within smartphone apps, told a U.S. antitrust trial on Wednesday how his company struggled to integrate with devices because of steps Google took to block them.

The testimony came during the third week of a more than two-month trial in which the U.S. Justice Department is seeking to show that Alphabet's Google abused its monopoly of search and some search advertising. Google has said that its business practices were legal.

Google is accused of paying $10 billion a year based on "revenue share agreements" to smartphone makers, wireless carriers and others who agree to make its software the default and maintain its monopoly in search.

ALSO READ
Leaving Google's search engine not easy, says government witness in antitrust case

Alexander Austin, a former chief executive of Branch Metrics, said in meetings with Samsung, the Android phone maker was worried Branch's tools would cause conflict with Google.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Austin said he would be contacted by Samsung during a launch in 2019 and told, "Oh, we need to cut this functionality because Google says it's, like, in conflict or there's a risk to the contract."

Specifically, Branch had to make sure that its searches remained within apps and never linked to the web.

The government also called Anna Kartasheva, a Google executive, to ask her about emails that appeared to show Google was concerned about the presence of Branch Metrics software on smartphones.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / litigation and regulation / antitrust issue

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.