Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

The discovery showed that Chilean Patagonia served as a refuge for very ancient species of hadrosaurs

June 17, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

AFP
Remains of a species of herbivorous dinosaur previously unknown in the southern hemisphere have been discovered in Chile, challenging long-held beliefs about the range of duck-billed dinosaurs, scientists said Friday.

Measuring up to four meters (13 feet) in length and weighing a ton, Gonkoken nanoi lived 72 million years ago in the extreme south of what is now Chilean Patagonia.

Handout picture released on June 16, 2023 by Chile’s State University showing the tibia of a dinosaur fossil at the Valle del Rio de las Chinas, Magallanes, Chile, on January 20, 2013. Chilean scientists have discovered a new species of duck-billed dinosaur that lived 72 million years ago in the far south of Chile. Gonkoken nanoi is the name of this new dinosaur species from an ancestral lineage of hadrosaurs, which would have migrated to the Southern Hemisphere long before more advanced forms, and it is believed that they may have even reached Antarctica.

Handout picture released on June 16, 2023 by Chile’s State University showing the tibia of a dinosaur fossil at the Valle del Rio de las Chinas, Magallanes, Chile, on January 20, 2013. Chilean scientists have discovered a new species of duck-billed dinosaur that lived 72 million years ago in the far south of Chile. Gonkoken nanoi is the name of this new dinosaur species from an ancestral lineage of hadrosaurs, which would have migrated to the Southern Hemisphere long before more advanced forms, and it is believed that they may have even reached Antarctica. | Photo Credit: AFP

"These were slender-looking dinosaurs, which could easily adopt a bipedal and quadrupedal posture to reach the vegetation at height and at ground level," said Alexander Vargas, director of the paleontological network of the University of Chile and one of the authors of the study published by the journal Science Advances and presented in Santiago.

The discovery demonstrated that Chilean Patagonia served as a refuge for very ancient species of hadrosaurs, a type of duck-billed dinosaur common in North America, Asia and Europe during the Cretaceous period, from 145 to 66 million years ago.

Also Read | Bone study transforms understanding of dinosaur growth

Their presence in the remote southern lands surprised scientists, who will have to "understand how their ancestors got there," Vargas said.

Gonkoken nanoi, the fifth species of dinosaur discovered in Chile, was actually found in 2013, kicking off a decade-long investigation.

The name Gonkoken comes from the Tehuelche language, the first inhabitants of the region, and means "similar to a wild duck or a swan."

