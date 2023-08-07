HamberMenu
ISRO successfully performs orbit reduction manoeuvre, brings Chandrayaan-3 closer to moon

The space agency said it will carry out the next such operation on August 9.

August 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
There will be three more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, 2023 following which Chandrayaan’s lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module. Photo: Twitter.com/isro

There will be three more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, 2023 following which Chandrayaan's lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module. Photo: Twitter.com/isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation on August 6 said it has successfully carried out the orbit reduction manoeuvre of India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3, a day after inserting it into the lunar orbit.

The space agency said it will carry out the next such operation on August 9.

"The spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre. The retrofiring of engines brought it closer to the moon's surface, now to 170 km x 4,313 km.

"The next operation to further reduce the orbit is scheduled for August 9, 2023, between 1300 and 1400 hrs IST," ISRO posted on X on August 6.

There will be three more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover, will break away from the propulsion module.

After this, de-orbiting manoeuvres will be carried out on the lander before the final descent on the moon. According to ISRO, it would attempt a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23.

In over five moves in the three weeks since the launch on July 14, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the earth.

