Explained | Disease X: Tracking the next pandemic

November 29, 2022 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The story so far: World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that it is updating the list of priority pathogens that “pose the greatest public health risk due to their epidemic potential and/or whether there is no or insufficient countermeasures”.

The process, which started on Friday, involves more than 300 scientists from across the world , considering evidence on around 25 virus families and bacteria, as well as “Disease X”. The process is expected to guide global investment and research and development(R&D) in vaccines, tests, and treatments.

Currently, Covid-19 is at the top of the priority disease list.

What is Disease X?

Disease X refers to an unknown pathogen that can cause the next pandemic. It is part of WHO’s priority diseases list prepared for R&D in a public health emergency context. According to WHO, it represents “the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease”.