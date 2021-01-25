Conversations with self Health

We need resilience and relevance

One cannot say or write with assurance what the pandemic has caused to the psyche of most people, yet there is no doubt that it has shaken the very edifice of human existence. From hope, be it false or real, that the vaccine, which has begun to be administered, will restore optimism, to fear that death is stalking each of us, the spectrum is vast.

Given the fact that all our lives, the way we live and relate, has altered interminably, how do we look to the future?

Every home has been touched in some way by the pandemic. Some of the evident ways include:

1. Needing less than what we thought we could not do without.

2. A lack of separation between ‘me time’ and the time we offer work and others.

3. The dividing line between day and night becoming unclear.

4. Discretionary spending suffering.

The list can go on. What is it we are then contending with?

The unawareness of what the morrow holds, planning for an unknown future being infructuous. Given this thought, I believe it may be sensible to ‘thin slice’ our existence and look at two essential aspects of living, especially if we have to survive this onslaught. They are ‘being resilient’ and ‘staying relevant.’

Resilience can be cultivated at many levels, such as, taking care of ourselves, staying healthy, eating properly, exercising, sleeping adequately, and ensuring that we generate and nurture peace within and around us.

Relevance demands we attempt to re-skill ourselves in whatever way we need to, not allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by hearsay, rumours, flawed information and excessive pre-occupation with what might happen.

Though the formula is not simple, surely if we attempt to keep things in perspective, remain focused, concentrate on the here and now, many of us can safely ride out this storm and perhaps rise out of the quagmire that is enveloping us merely bruised but not incapacitated.

The writer is an organisational and behavioural consultant. He can be contacted at ttsrinath@gmail.com

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021



