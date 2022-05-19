Environment

Watch | Is the population of birds declining?

A new study has found that there has been a staggering decline in the population of birds around the world. The ‘State of the World’s Birds’ is an annual review of environmental resources. It has revealed that nearly 48% of the surviving species of birds is declining.

There are 10,994 species of birds currently in the world. The study found that 5,245 or about 48% of these are known or suspected to be undergoing population declines. The study also shows that 1,481 or 13.5% species are currently threatened with global extinction.

