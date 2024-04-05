Engage with nature through summer camps and activities in Visakhapatnam

April 05, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

A morning spent listening to bird calls, a walk in the woods to identify animal tracks, discovering the geological wonders of caves over a million years old or simply exploring the beauty of the native flora of the region. This summer, organisations and environmental groups in Visakhapatnam are bringing back the charm of the outdoors with Nature education sessions to engage with children and young adults. Here is a list of activities lined-up for the summer months ahead:

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

A host of exciting activities are lined up for the months of April and May at the zoo park in Visakhapatnam. To begin with, the zoo will be celebrating Zoo Lovers Day on April 7 with a fancy dress competition for children aged three to 12 years on the theme of My Favourite Animal. Join the team to embark on a wild adventure through the zoo, searching for animals through a word puzzle during the bingo session planned on the same day. In the weeks ahead, the zoo will host events like a webinar on National Dolphin Day on April 14, upcycling challenge competition on April 22, a conservation programme with hands-on craft activity on the importance of frogs on April 28.

“The zoo serves as a bridge between human beings and the natural world and plays a critical role in fostering a deeper appreciation for biodiversity. We have planned the workshops, summer camps and events in the summer months, keeping this objective in mind. The idea is to give participants an understanding into the functioning of the zoo,” says Nandani Salaria, the curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. Two batches of summer camps in May will include bird walk, butterfly rearing workshops, animal track identification and hands-on activities like learning how to hand rear animals and birds in the zoo hospital under the guidance of experts. Among other new features being added in the zoo are two life-size models of a rhino and an elephant made by an artist in Puducherry.

(For details, contact 7893632900)

Eco Hikes

Join a team of Nature enthusiasts and trekking guides to understand what a cave’s microclimate feels like and also discover hidden waterfalls on the way with Eco Hikes. The group is conducting day-long weekend visits to caves near Borra Caves.

“We cover two cave formations, which are extensions of the Borra Caves in the Eastern Ghats. One of them has the Gosthani River flowing through it. The second cave formation is a new find and is a trek with medium difficulty level as one has to crawl on sandy floors to reach the inner chambers,” says Naveen Rongali of Eco Hikes. The treks are designed for older age groups (eight years and above). Naveen stresses on the importance of following the guide’s instructions and trusting them throughout the visit for a safe experience.

The group also conducts treks to Jindhagada, one of the highest peaks of the Eastern Ghats where participants get a peek into the lifestyle of tribal communities. The place borders the Olubidda village which is largely inhabited by the Kondh tribes. “A major part of their diet includes ragi. The men step out for work before sunrise, carrying a two-litre bottle of ragi malt which holds them good till late afternoon when they return home. The villagers eat a specific brown and red variety of rice which has a distinct taste. They also collect and consume honeybee, wasp and beetle larvae,” says Naveen. In May, Eco Hikes will be conducting a camp at Jindhagada during the bricks festival, which is celebrated by the tribal communities as a ritual to prepare for the monsoon months ahead.

(For details, contact 7989374188)

Wilded

Hike and explore rocks, caves and the ecology of the Eastern Ghats along with a geologist and a team of nature educators as they explore the mysteries of the million-year-old Borra Caves on a day-long trip on April 14. The geology trip by Wilded, a group that organises outdoor Nature education events will highlight some of the fascinating facts about the Borra Caves, one of the largest stalagmite and stalactite caves in India.

Wilded has also curated a 10-day summer camp for children from May 6 to 18 which involves exploring marine life, Nature journalling, planting trees, moulding clay, collecting rocks and field trips to biodiversity hotpots. The group also conducts nocturnal walks at Simhachalam Hills on weekends.

(For details, contact 7330880274)

Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre

Nestled in the periphery of the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre opens up treasures of ecosystems surrounding the region. Managed by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, the centre plans to host a five-day-long summer camp sessions in April and May for students of grades four to 10. The sessions will involve early morning field trips like inter-tidal walks and forest treks followed by indoor sessions on topics like birds, plants and marine life. The indoor sessions will include card games about birds and Nature-themed quizzes.

(For details, call 9901328731)