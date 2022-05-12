Watch | Is India facing a wheat crisis?

The Hindu Bureau May 12, 2022 16:35 IST

A video on India's wheat production, that is expected to fall on account of unusually warm weather conditions that persisted in most parts of key grain-producing States.

India is the second largest producer of wheat in the world. But this year, production has been less than usual. The Centre has lowered its wheat production estimates by 5.7% to 105 million tonnes from the projected 111.32 MT for the crop year ending June. Wheat procurement by government agencies is also expected to be only half of the target set for this season. Why has wheat production dwindled? Unprecedented heatwaves across the north, west and central parts of the country, have caused substantial loss to the yield this year. Some estimates say nearly 80% of the crop purchased by the government has shrivelled up. The “early summer” in states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has also affected crop yields.



