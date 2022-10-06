Podcast

Why has India’s forex reserves declined? | In Focus podcast

India’s foreign exchange reserves are lower by about $100 bn from a year ago. The rupee has also depreciated; it has seen a decline of more than 7% since the start of the financial year in April. Though the Reserve Bank has dipped into the reserves to help stem volatility in the rupee, that is not the only reason that the observed value of reserves has declined. Changes in valuation, given the dollar strengthening brutally against other currencies too have also contributed.

How does this work? And what implications do all these changes have for the Reserve Bank’s action path going forward?

Guest: Vivek Kumar, economist at macroeconomic research firm QuantEco Research

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
economy, business and finance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2022 4:07:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/why-has-indias-forex-reserves-declined-in-focus-podcast/article65975522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY