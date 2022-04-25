What is the RSS concept of Akhand Bharat? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah April 25, 2022 22:33 IST

Nilanjan Mukhopadyay speaks to us on the RSS concept of Akhand Bharat and what does the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on Akhand Bharat mean

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said recently that Akhand Bharat would be a reality in the next 20 or 25 years. In his remarks, the RSS chief said nobody could stop India’s march forward. “Those trying to impede the country’s march forward will either move away or be removed from the scene,” he was quoted as saying. Mr. Bhagwat is an important man as the RSS-affiliated BJP has been in power for the last eight years. So what does the RSS chief mean? Guest: Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay is a senior journalist and author, whose latest book is The Demolition and the Verdict: Ayodhya and the Project to Reconfigure India (2021). He has also authored The RSS: Icons of the Indian Right (2019) and Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times (2013). Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



